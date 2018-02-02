PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend the Virginia Symphony Orchestra is set to take you through the decades, from the swing era to rock ‘n’ roll. And they’ve got the help of multi-instrumentalist Dave Bennett and guest conductor Michael Krajewski. Michael stopped by The Hampton Roads Show with a preview of this fun and exciting evening at Chrysler Hall.
Whole Lotta Shakin’ – Swing to Rock featuring Dave Bennett
Feb. 3, 8 p.m.
Chrysler Hall, Norfolk
www.virginiasymphony.org
(757) 892-6366
