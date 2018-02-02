PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend the Virginia Symphony Orchestra is set to take you through the decades, from the swing era to rock ‘n’ roll. And they’ve got the help of multi-instrumentalist Dave Bennett and guest conductor Michael Krajewski. Michael stopped by The Hampton Roads Show with a preview of this fun and exciting evening at Chrysler Hall.

Whole Lotta Shakin’ – Swing to Rock featuring Dave Bennett

Feb. 3, 8 p.m.

Chrysler Hall, Norfolk

www.virginiasymphony.org

(757) 892-6366

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Symphony.