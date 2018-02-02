VB police seek help in finding missing woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for a woman who has been missing for almost 3 years.

37-year-old Jennifer Montello was last heard from on February 9, 2015. Her last known address was in Virginia Beach.

Police say her family misses her very much and is desperate to know if she is OK.

She’s described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with green eyes and pierced ears. She has several tattoos — including a heart on her upper left arm and a bear on her upper right arm.

If you’ve seen her or have any information that could lead to her location, call police.