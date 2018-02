Photo courtesy of The Virginian-Pilot

(WAVY) — Bruce Rader remembers the life of Jackie Kennedy, a hall of fame wrestler from Portsmouth who recently passed away. Kennedy graduated from Craddock High School in 1964 and was an All-Tidewater football player and wrestler and played both sports at Virginia Tech and then transferred to Elizabeth City State.

He was also the longtime athletic director at Wilson High School and he was a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.