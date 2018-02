PORTSMOUTH, Va. – (WAVY) Police are searching for the person who shot a man Friday morning.

Police say someone opened fire on the victim just before 12 a.m. on the 200 block of Truxton Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they say the man had serious injuries. Paramedics took him to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released details about a shooting, but you know anything call the crimeline.

