Attorney withdraws bond request for man charged in Norfolk teacher’s murder

Caroline Hendrix (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Public Schools)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The attorney for one of two suspects charged in the fatal New Year’s Eve shooting of a Norfolk teacher has withdrawn a bond request.

Caroline Hendrix, who taught at Oceanair Elementary School, was shot in a friend’s driveway on Virginian Avenue in Norfolk. She later died at the hospital.

Police charged 70-year-old Edward Shaw of Utah with second-degree murder. The second suspect charged, Teniqu Cushman of Virginia Beach, faces conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

WAVY’s Chris Horne reports that Shaw’s attorney withdrew a request for bond at a hearing on Friday.

Left to Right: Edward Shaw and Teniqu R. Cushman were charged in connection to a fatal shooting of a popular Norfolk teacher on New Year's Eve in 2018.

According to the paperwork, Shaw has worked as an engineering consultant in Henderson, North Carolina since May 2017. He told a judge last month he has no family ties to the Hampton Roads area and no prior criminal record.

Police haven’t released any information about a possible connection between the two suspects and Hendrix.

 