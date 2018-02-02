Norfolk police, 7-Eleven partner for first substation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police and 7-Eleven have created a unique partnership.
Together, they have opened the city’s first police substation. Officers cut the ribbon Thursday afternoon for the new East Brambleton 7-Eleven substation.
This is the first time officers have had an office in the store. 7-Eleven created a place where officers can go interact with the community.
It gives police a chance to hear community concerns and to create bonds.
“It’s going to be a place where the community and police can increase their level of interaction,” Dorian Cunion, with 7-Eleven, said. “We know across the country the police departments are really starting to get back to community policing, and we really wanted to be involved and give them a place where they can come and customers can come and they can interact.”
7-Eleven and Norfolk police say they are looking at adding more substations and other stores.
Norfolk 7-Eleven Substation
Norfolk 7-Eleven Substation x
Latest Galleries
-
Norfolk 7-Eleven Substation
-
Jan. 30 Snowfall
-
Brush Fire on Taylor Farm Road
-
Brush Fire on Taylor Farm Road
-
Session Speech Protesters
-
VB Brittingham Court Fire
-
Bobcat stuck in grill of car may be released in February
-
Car crashes into Hampton home
-
Chesapeake Electrical Pole Fire
-
Norfolk Armed Robberies