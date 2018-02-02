Norfolk police, 7-Eleven partner for first substation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police and 7-Eleven have created a unique partnership.

Together, they have opened the city’s first police substation. Officers cut the ribbon Thursday afternoon for the new East Brambleton 7-Eleven substation.

This is the first time officers have had an office in the store. 7-Eleven created a place where officers can go interact with the community.

It gives police a chance to hear community concerns and to create bonds.

“It’s going to be a place where the community and police can increase their level of interaction,” Dorian Cunion, with 7-Eleven, said. “We know across the country the police departments are really starting to get back to community policing, and we really wanted to be involved and give them a place where they can come and customers can come and they can interact.”

7-Eleven and Norfolk police say they are looking at adding more substations and other stores.

Norfolk 7-Eleven Substation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Norfolk police's new substation at the East Brambleton 7-Eleven was unveiled on Feb. 1, 2018. (Credit: WAVY/Aaron Kurtz). Norfolk police's new substation at the East Brambleton 7-Eleven was unveiled on Feb. 1, 2018. (Credit: WAVY/Aaron Kurtz). The sign on Norfolk police's new substation at the East Brambleton 7-Eleven, which was unveiled on Feb. 1, 2018. (Credit: WAVY/Aaron Kurtz).