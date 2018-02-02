Kaine introduces bill to help reduce unemployment for military spouses

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sen. Tim Kaine visited Hampton Roads Friday to introduce new legislation aimed at helping reduce unemployment among military spouses.

Kaine spoke about the bill at Old Dominion University’s Virginia Modeling Analysis and Simulation Center.

Kaine was joined by military families, including Lakesha Cole, who was his guest at the State of the Union address.

According to Kaine, the unemployment rate for military spouses is between 18 and 25 percent.

