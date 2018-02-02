In The Kitchen: Big Game Eats

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kyle Fowlkes from Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton knows how to throw a party! He blew us away with his game day menu for this Sunday.

Kyle made:

Pork Barbacoa Loaded
Potato Skins
Cotija ٠ Cilantro Crème Fraiche

“Cheesesteak”
Burger Sliders
Carmelized Onions ٠ Mushrooms
American Grana ٠ Provolone
Bistro Sauce Pretzel Bun

Corn Dog Nachos
Smoked Gouda Mornay ٠ Chili
Pickled Jalapenos ٠ Pico de Gallo

Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton
Coliseum Drive – Hampton
Phone: (757) 827-8200

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton.

