Fans step up their hair game for the big game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Nexstar) — Super Bowl fans in Minnesota are going all out when it comes to showing their support. From jerseys to face paint and even hair cuts.

Just steps away from Radio Row at the Mall of America is Final Cut Sports Barbershop, owned and operated by Dominic Warren. This week Warren has gotten numerous requests for a special Super Bowl-do.

“Between 8 to 10 different teams,” says Warren, “You know, even if their team isn’t in the Super Bowl, they’re still coming in to get their favorite team.”

Thursday afternoon, one of his favorite customers, 12-year-old James Holton, sat in Warren’s chair and asked for something very specific.

“A Patriots logo, and I’m also going to put the Eagles sign in there too.” says Warren.

The whole look took about an hour to complete, but it’s time well spent when you see the finished product.

So far this week, the added foot traffic has Warren completely booked up through Sunday.

He’s even had some walk-in requests from popular faces like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, and Former NFL Tight End Tony Gonzalez, who stopped by for an interview.