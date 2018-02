PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A ship with the first bundle of rail-mounted gantry cranes is set to arrive Friday at the Port of Virginia.

Port officials say cranes are the centerpieces of a $695 million expansion.

Officials say a $217 million contract was finalized in November 2016 for a company to deliver 86 of these cranes.

The port was awarded $1.5 million from the Federal Highway Administration for a state-of-the-art truck reservation system.