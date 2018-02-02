Chrysler Museum of Art Celebrates Black History Month

Here in Hampton Roads, the fine arts community is shedding light on work commemorating African American culture.

The Chrysler Museum of Art is hosting a series of programs throughout Black History Month.

The first event kicks off Saturday, Feb. 3. It’s a gallery talk with Dr. Amelia Ross- Hammond, the Founder and Executive Director of the emerging African American Cultural Center. Along with Docent Becky Livas.

Visitors will get an in-depth lesson about African American themed art and African American artists already featured in the museum’s collection.

The Chrysler’s community engagement manager, Michael Berlucci, says the museum takes pride in celebrating all cultures. “We’re delighting to have this opportunity to showcase the many contributions of African Americans through our existing collection.”

The gallery talk begins at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Below is a list of the other Black History Month programs happening at the Chrysler:

Sunday, Feb. 4 (1 p.m.) History Speaks at the Moses Myers House

Examine the lives of the enslaved servants of Moses and Eliza Myers using documents from the Myers Family Archive.

Saturday, Feb. 10 (2 p.m.) Multiple Reflections Gallery Talk and Performance featuring Teen with a Purpose

Learn about new works on view and hear what these works mean to teens.

Saturday, Feb. 24 (1 p.m.) CMA On Screen Hidden Figures

Meet Retired NASA Human Computer and Engineer, Christine Darden before watching the film, Hidden Figures.