Car suspected of hit-and-run crashes into trooper vehicle

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia state trooper chased down a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run on the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel Friday morning and ended up being involved in a hit-and-run himself.

Virginia State Police say they were dispatched to an accident on the northbound lanes of the MMMBT around 10:30 a.m. One of the cars involved in the accident fled the scene.

Troopers spotted a vehicle matching its description a while later, entering Interstate 64. The trooper followed the car, a 2018 Toyota, without any lights or sirens to see if it had damage consistent with being in an accident.

When the driver of the car noticed the trooper, he sped up to more than 90 mph and drove off the Magruder Boulevard exit trying to flee.

The pursuit continued to the 7-Eleven store off of Hardy Cash Drive.

Officials say the trooper attempted to block the vehicle from leaving the parking lot, but the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle, causing it to run into the trooper’s car. The driver took off running, headed towards the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel.

State Police say a woman and child were left inside the vehicle as the driver escaped. That woman, 23-year-old Ashley Hudson, has been arrested for obstruction of justice.

Troopers are still looking for the driver of the car.

However, troopers say this driver was not the one originally involved in the hit-and-run on the MMMBT and it is unclear why he eluded police.

The actual vehicle involved in the hit-and-run on the MMBT was stopped by troopers on I-64 and the driver was cooperative.

The investigation is ongoing.