Bicycling community mourns mysterious death of Norfolk man

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Loved ones and police are looking for any clues about the mysterious death of Clifford “Trae” Duty.

Police responded to the 46-year-old’s home on West Little Creek Road on Wednesday night after someone reported him unresponsive.

“He was such a friendly, happy person,” said Michael Shipp, a local bicycle shop owner. “Everyone is sad. It’s really tragic.”

Duty was a well-respected member of the Norfolk bicycling community for more than 15 years. Shipp describes him as a “good friend” and “great father” who loved cycling long distances, sometimes more than 80 miles, on his mountain bike.

“That’s something he loved to do,” he said. “He has a son and that was also a huge part of his life … He loved doing stuff with his kid and his dog.”

Police came to Shipp’s bike shop Thursday morning to ask questions. He says he had no helpful answers.

Shipp says the last time he saw Duty was Jan. 27 during a group bike ride from Norfolk to Virginia Beach.

“The last thing I spoke with him was, ‘Hey, are you doing any mountain bike races this year?’ He said, ‘Maybe, I’m just riding for fun.'”

Police have not released when they believe Duty died or who killed him, but they are investigating the death as a homicide.

“I am sure the family and everyone else would like to know how it happened or why,” said Shipp.

About 70 people showed up to a private gathering Friday night to remember Duty. 10 On Your Side did not attend out of privacy for loved ones.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still working to determine Duty’s cause and manner of death.