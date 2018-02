CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect from a robbery on Bainbridge Boulevard.

On Jan. 25, a man armed with a handgun entered the 7-Eleven in the 4000 block of Bainbridge Boulevard and demanded money orders.

The suspect retrieved the money order from the cashier and fled the scene in a teal SUV.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.