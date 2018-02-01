Woman medevaced by Coast Guard from cruise ship in NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard medevaced a 62-year-old woman suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding off a cruise ship on Wednesday.

A crew member aboard the Norwegian Breakway notified watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Portsmouth at 8:40 p.m. to request assistance for the woman located about 120 miles southeast of Cape Lookout.

A helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City hoisted the woman and a nurse to the rescue helicopter and transported them to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

“Letting the Coast Guard know of these situations as soon as possible is vital,” said Geoffrey Pagels, the command duty officer at the command center. “Distance and environment greatly affect response time and the survivability of a person in distress. The crew did a great job of communicating with us in a timely manner.”