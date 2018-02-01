Who is Mark Arcobello?

Hockey beginnings

Mark Arcobello got his start in hockey in Milford, Connecticut playing for his hockey-coaching father, along with his brother. After high school, he attended nearby Yale University and played for head coach Keith Allain. Allain will be with Arcobello and the rest of Team USA as an assistant coach in PyeongChang.

Professional hockey career

After being passed over in the NHL draft, Arcobello began his professional hockey career in 2010 with the Stockton Thunder of the ECHL and was later called up to play for the AHL’s Oklahoma City Barons. In 2011, the Edmonton Oilers signed Arcobello to a two-year entry level deal.

In the following two seasons, Arcobello picked up most of his playing time with the Barons in Oklahoma City, then the AHL farm club for the Oilers. His first taste of significant NHL action came during the 2013-14 season when he appeared in 41 games with Edmonton.

Arcobello’s 2014-15 season is one that he describes as “crazy.” It started normal enough, with Arcobello playing in 36 games for a last-place Oiler team. He was traded to Nashville, at the time one of the best teams in the Western Conference, for Derek Roy.

After the trade, Arcobello experienced a bit of waiver wire pinball. After four games with Nashville he was placed on waivers on January 14. The Pittsburgh Penguins, a team in need of forwards due to injuries, picked him up where he played 10 more games. Once Patric Hornqvist and Blake Comeau returned to the roster, Arcobello was back on waivers. On February 11, the Arizona Coyotes became the third team to sign Arcobello that season, where he finished out the year playing 27 games. His precense on four team rosters in a single season tied a league record, according to the New York Times.

“Putting on the USA sweater is really one of the greatest honors you could possibly have” Mark Arcobello

Arcobello’s crazy hockey season ended with Team USA at the 2015 World Championships where he won a bronze medal. In ten games he score a goal and had two assists.

After playing most of his 2015-16 season for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, and appearing in 20 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Arcobello made the decision to play in Europe when he signed a two-year contract with SC Bern, a top-tier team in Switzerland’s National League.

Last season, Arcobello helped SC Bern win back-to-back championships, the team’s 15th in league history. He was named the 2017 Most Valuable Player and Best Forward as the league leading scorer with 55 points in 50 games. He also led all players in postseason scoring with 20 points in 16 games.

Back in a Team USA sweater for the first time since those 2015 World Championships, Arcobello played at the Deutschland Cup in 2017 – the one and only pre-Olympic tournament played by Tony Granato’s NHL-less squad. Arcobello scored a goal and an assist in two games played. In less than two months, on New Year’s Day, Arcobello’s name was on the list of players slated to represent the U.S. at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.

You can follow Mark Arcobello on Twitter @sporkabella as he makes his Olympic debut in PyeongChang.