Suspect wanted for stealing person’s vehicle in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help locate a suspect that stole a vehicle.

On January 28, 31-year-old Cathy Marie Chapman took a senior citizens vehicle without permission and failed to return it. The victim attempted to contact her and get the vehicle returned. The vehicle was later recovered by the sheriff’s office.

Cathy Chapman has outstanding warrants here in Gloucester for the unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault, and battery as well as multiple unrelated charges in Newport News.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.