Police: SUV stolen in Hampton used in Newport News robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV reported stolen in Hampton was used as the getaway vehicle in a robbery at a Tinee Giant in Newport News, according to police.

Newport News police say the robbery was reported just after 9 p.m. on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. Officers spoke with a clerk at the store, who said a suspect came in, pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

This suspect left the store in a Ford SUV.

Police say a witness followed the SUV as it drove away toward the interstate, hoping to get the license plate number.

This person reportedly saw something being thrown out of the SUV and someone inside the vehicle firing several shots. Police say the witness stopped following and went back to Tinee Giant.

Virginia State Police closed off an area of the interstate as the area was searched for evidence.

Police say they later found out the SUV was reported stolen out of Hampton. Hampton Police spotted the stolen vehicle just before 10 p.m. and began to follow it.

Hampton police lost sight of the SUV in the area of Meadow View Townhomes. Newport News police later found it unoccupied on in the 4100 block of Newsome Drive.

Officers also found and arrested a 15-year-old boy who was in that area. Police say the teen had juvenile petitions and was in possession of a handgun.

Police charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, underage possession of a firearm, having a concealed weapon and underage possession of tobacco.