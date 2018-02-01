Police find drugs, loaded rifle after chasing suspect in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police found a man in possession of drugs and a loaded rifle after a traffic stop led to a foot chase in Newport News.

Police say the incident happened Sunday, Jan. 28, just after 9:30 p.m., when an officer saw a driver fail to yield near Jenness Lane and Crutchfield Drive.

The officer reportedly had to brake to avoid getting hit by the car. Police say the driver immediately got out of the car and started running after the officer pulled him over.

Police say the officers reported there was a smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Officers eventually caught up with the suspect, 24-year-old Stetson Williams, after chasing him down on foot.

Police say the officers had to taze Williams to get him detained, since he refused to cooperate. Williams was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A search of Williams’ car revealed he was in possession of loaded rifle, a scale with white powdery residue and three cellphones. Williams was also found to have had a suspended driver’s license and a plastic bag of suspected cocaine in his pocket.

Williams is now facing several charges: Assault on law enforcement, obstruction of justice, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of schedule I/II drug, possession of a firearm with Schedule I/II drug, carrying a loaded firearm in public place, reckless driving, driving without license, and eluding law enforcement.