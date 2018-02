PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Boo Boo from the Virginia Beach SPCA. He’s eight years old and loves being cuddled and loved on, but he also loves to play outside!

He has a special diet that the staff can fill you in on, but his vaccines are up to date and he’s ready to go home!

If you’d like to make a part of your family… get in touch with the folks at Virginia Beach SPCA at (757) 427-0070 or visit VBSPCA.com