Ocracoke Station says insurance dispute responsible for no gas on island

OCRACOKE, NC (WITN) – The only gas station for an entire island of Ocracoke has shut off its pumps and it’s leaving many on the island concerned about what will happen if they don’t re-open soon.

Laurie Death, Ocracoke Station co-owner says, “We’re doing everything we can to get it back up and running again but right now it’s just a wait and see.”

Death and her husband have operated the Ocracoke Station for the past few years. She says this past weekend they had to shut off their gas pumps because they’re unable to pay bills after Hurricane Matthew wreaked havoc on the island.

Death says, “We had almost 18 inches in here and we went ahead with our insurance company and they advised us to go ahead and fix everything up and then they would pay us out.”

Right now Death says they are in a legal battle with their insurance company about the reimbursement.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore is encouraging visitors to fill their vehicles prior to departing fro Ocracoke from the Hatteras, Swan Quarter, or Cedar Island ferry terminals.

Death says they are still working with Hyde County officials, but there is no estimated date for when they hope to have the gas pumps back up and running.