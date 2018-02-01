Mother speaks for first time since daughter’s murder in 2004

Related Coverage Suspect profile developed in 2004 Isle of Wight cold case

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — New technology may help to crack a 2004 murder case in Isle of Wight County.

For the first time since the case went cold, 10 On Your Side is hearing from the victim’s mother and getting another look at a suspected killer and his profile.

“It’s hard for me to wrap my brain around someone who would do such a horrible crime,” Patty Lord said.

Police say someone found 28-year-old Carrie Singer’s body in a field, half-naked and her head severely beaten on July 1, 2004. She was last seen alive the day her body was found.

Police say she lived in Hampton. Singer had just moved to Isle of Wight six months before she died. Before she went missing, she got into a fight with her boyfriend, but investigators eventually ruled him out as a suspect in the case — leaving police with little leads.

Officers re-grouped and went back to work, but the case went cold. New technology using DNA evidence from the crime scene, investigators came up with a composite of the suspected killer.

“It’s wonderful it’s just overwhelming to see a picture of someone that murdered my daughter, ” Lord said. “We’re hoping someone will recognize him and come forward with information about him.”

Lord lives in Jacksonville, Florida now, working as a victim’s advocate. She says she thinks about what she would say to a suspect if police make an arrest.

“The first thing I wanna do is face the person. I’ve always said that to myself. I wanna sit down in front of that person and just ask why? Why did you do this? Why did you have to do this? There’s no reason why you had to do this,” Lord Said.

Singer’s case is getting national attention. It is being featured on the show “Killing Fields,” which airs on the Discovery Channel. Singer’s mother hopes someone out there will help solve the case.

“I just want justice for Carrie…it’s been a long time,” Lord Said. “I’m gonna see that that’s my mission in life to make sure Carrie gets the justice she deserves.”

Last year, Isle of Wight deputies released two sketches of what the suspect could have looked like 14 years ago and what he could look like today.

Police believe the suspect is an Hispanic man, but his age and body mass are unknown. They say diet, smoking, facial hair and hair style could alter the image a bit, but they are confident he is the killer and somebody knows his identity.

If you know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.