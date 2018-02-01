Man wanted in 2017 double homicide in Newport News surrenders in Texas

TAHOKA, Tx. (WAVY) — A man wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend and her father to death in 2017 turned himself over to law enforcement.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals said Thursday that Amos Jacob Arroyo was in the custody of the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office in Tahoka, Texas.

Arroyo, 32, was wanted for the deaths of Patricia Joseph and Jessie Barnes in Newport News. Investigators says Arroyo’s car was abandoned 500 miles away in a Walmart parking lot off Interstate 95 in Georgia.

Surveillance images of Arroyo in the Walmart the day after the shooting were released last month — along with an image of Arroyo at a gas station 11 minutes before the murders and a photo from 2015.

Police in 2017 took out warrants for two counts of first-degree murder and other related charges against Arroyo.

