Local Navy installations participating in anti-terrorism exercise

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local Navy installations are taking part in a national anti-terrorism exercise through Feb. 9.

Officials with Navy Region Mid-Atlantic say the national exercise — named Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain — is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy forces.

Installations including Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Station Oceana are a part of the exercise. Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story conducted an active shooter drill earlier this week as a part of exercise.

“Citadel Shield – Solid Curtain is a vital annual exercise that tests our ability to prepare for, deter and respond to unpredictable, dynamic threats,” Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, commander of Navy Mid-Atlantic Region, said in a statement.

Officials say the exercise is not a response to any specific threat. It was scheduled to be held from Jan. 29 to Feb. 9.

Measures were taken to “minimize disruptions” in local communities during the exercise, according to Navy officials.