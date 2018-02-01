Grand jury to decide if Norfolk is for “love locks”

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Circuit Court judge issued an order on Tuesday for a special grand jury to decide on the fate of Norfolk’s “love locks.”

The locks of love that line the Hague pedestrian bridge, formerly known as the Botetourt Street Bridge, in the Ghent area of the city have been the talk of the town for quite some time.

Some residents like idea of lovers placing a lock on the bridge and tossing the key into the water , while others have tried to reach a compromise to get rid of the locks, claiming they are a safety hazard and an eyesore.

One group of residents decided to take the issue to court and, now, the matter is headed to a grand jury.

According to court documents, Judge Everett A. Martin, Jr. stated in his order the bridge is considered a highway under common law and individuals don’t have the right to place any obstructions on it.

Martin said the court had hoped the City of Norfolk would remove the locks, totaling about 100, before they begin searching for counsel and summoning a grand jury.

However, Norfolk Deputy City Attorney Adam Melita stated at the hearing the City of Norfolk had no intention of removing them.

“The Court imagines several Department of Public Works employees with bolt cutters could remove the locks in less time, with less convenience (including the inconvenience to any city officials the grand jury may subpoena) – and at far less -expense than it will take for a grand jury and its counsel to discharge their duties in this matter,” Martin wrote in the order.

Other cities across the world have dealt with this same “love lock” issue, including Paris, New York and even Portland, Maine.

“To many, this case is silly,” said Martin in the order, “The Court understands, but does not entirely share, that sentiment.”