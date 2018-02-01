Elizabeth City man sentenced for drug distribution and firearm charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WAVY) — A Elizabeth City man was sentenced to 21 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Eastern District of North Carolina.

James Marvin Poole, 33, received the sentence, along with 5 years of supervised release, for drug distribution and firearm charges.

On March 17, 2017, agents arrested Poole on the federal charges. Poole advised agents that he received ½ ounce at a time from his source. Based on the evidence, Poole was responsible for the distribution of 447.5 grams of heroin. Poole also possessed a firearm in connection with the offense.

Poole pleaded guilty on Sep. 12 to three counts of distribution of quantity of heroin, and one count of possession of brandish of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI conducted the criminal investigation of this case. Assistant United States Attorney Bradford Knott handled the prosecution of this case for the government