Brunswick County man fatally stabs his girlfriend, seriously injures her daughter

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man was arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing his girlfriend and injuring her daughter in Brunswick County.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Jan. 30 around 1:20 a.m. reporting that two females were suffering from stab wounds on Elam Road, located in White Plains.

Deputies, along with emergency medical personnel, arrived on scene and identified the victims to be Donna Collins, 42, of White Plains, Virginia and her daughter Tracey Collins, 23, of Orange, Virginia.

Tracey Collins was treated and released for serious but non-life-threatening injuries; however, Donna Collins was transported via helicopter to MCV hospital in Richmond, where she later died from her injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

The boyfriend of Donna Collins, identified as Kristian Travis Jewett, 36, of White Plains, was detained and transported to the Magistrates Office.

Initially, a warrant was obtained and served on Jewett for malicious wounding and he is being held at Meherrin River Regional Jail under no bond. Charges associated with the death of Donna Collins are pending at this time, the sheriff’s office says.

This is the first incident that resulted in the unlawful death of a person in Brunswick County since January 2011.