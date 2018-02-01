Man with ‘extensive criminal record’ to serve 13 years on robbery, cocaine charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man with an “extensive criminal record” is facing more than a decade of prison on robbery and cocaine charges.

The Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle says Thomas James Schooley was sentenced this week to 13 years for robbery and possession of a Schedule I/II drug. Schooley had pleaded guilty to the possession charge last summer, and a jury later convicted him of robbery.

Prosecutors say Schooley, 47, punched a man waiting for a bus in November of 2016.

The man fell to the ground, causing his wallet to fall out of his pocket. Schooley picked up the wallet and the man’s bike, and rode away. Prosecutors say he later found the wallet lying on the ground not far from the bus stop.

Police arrested Schooley within 40 minutes of the victim having reported the incident. At the time of his arrest, Schooley had a pipe in his pocket that contained cocaine residue.

Schooley’s record dates back to 1987, and includes convictions on several counts of robbery and public intoxication. He was also convicted of the following:

Disorderly conduct

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Grand larceny,

Delivery of drugs to a prison

Trespassing

Obstruction of justice

Various traffic infractions and probation violations