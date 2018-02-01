Bayport Credit Union robbed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a robbery at the Bayport Credit Union on Huntington Avenue.

Dispatch was notified just before 2 p.m. for the robbery.

The investigation revealed that the suspect walked into the credit union unarmed and passed a note to a worker demanding money.

After getting the undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled south on Huntington Avenue. There were no injuries.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.