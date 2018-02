LURAY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an endangered missing child alert for an 17-year-old from Luray.

The Luray Police Department says it is looking for 17-year-old Cayla Sue Austin, who is believed to be endanger and was last seen by her family.

Authorities say Austin may be with some of her friends and may have access to a vehicle.

Contact the Luray Police Department at 540-743-5343, or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.