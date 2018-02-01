2 people escape fire at single-story home in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were able to escape early Thursday morning after a home in Chesapeake caught fire.

Officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department say crews were dispatched the Fentress area of the city around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters found that the crawl space of a single-story house was on fire.

Officials say the fire was contained to that space and brought under control before 3 a.m. The two people who live at the house have been displaced.

A working smoke detector reportedly helped the two of them escape the house unharmed.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.