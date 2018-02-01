18-year-old, juvenile arrested for Gloucester Courthouse break-ins

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old girl and a Gloucester juvenile have been arrested in relation to multiple break-ins in the Gloucester Courthouse area of the county.

A house and multiple vehicles were broken into from May 2017 to January 2018. Gloucester County officers say jewelry, cash, electronics and firearms were all stolen from the vehicles and home.

Officers say the juvenile has been charged with three counts of petit larceny, three counts of grand larceny of a firearm, three counts of larceny with intent to sell, grand larceny and breaking and entering with intent to commit grand larceny.

Mikayla Renee Stewart of Gloucester was released on an unsecured bond after being charged with felony receiving stolen goods, according to officers .

So far, only these two individuals have been charged in connection to the crimes, but the investigation is ongoing.