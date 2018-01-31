What’s Happening: ODU Monologues, Paws for the Arts, and Les Ballet Trockadero

ODU Monologues: Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2 – 3

The Women’s Center at ODU presents ODU Monologues. Students, faculty and staff will perform a series of poems, spoken word and storytelling. Celebrating women’s sexuality and strength through wit and grace. All of the proceeds will help support the YMCA of South Hampton Roads end violence against women and girls.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: University Theatre ODU Campus

Cost: $5

This Saturday the group is hosting their annual Paws for the Arts Gala.

It’s a silent and live auction. You could go home with framed artwork, gift baskets, even a snuffle mat for your pet. All the funds go towards humane education and spay and neuter program.

When: 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Suffolk Riverfront

Cost: $50

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo: Sunday, Feb. 4

The Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo will perform in Hampton this Sunday. It’s a ballet like you’ve never seen. Men perform all parts as swans and romantic princesses. Yes, some even dance on pointe.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The American Theatre

Cost: $45-55