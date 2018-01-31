Train carrying GOP lawmakers to retreat hits trash truck

(NBC) — A chartered train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat collided with a trash truck Wednesday morning, a congressman said.

The train was carrying House and Senate Republicans to the retreat in West Virginia when it hit the truck, Congressman Carlos Curbelo, of Florida, said on MSNBC.

Senator Roberts has let us know that he is fine after the train accident. We will update you as we get more information. -staff — Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) January 31, 2018

“Thankfully it does appear that most people are OK here, some minor injuries,” he said, adding he hoped the driver and any passengers in the truck were also unharmed.

The crash occurred outside of Charlottesville, Virginia.

“We were on our way to West Virginia and it was a sudden impact, a loud noise and everyone was jolted,” he said.