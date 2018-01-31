Road closed as crews respond to house fire in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Virginia Beach are battling a fire at a house off Princess Anne Road.

Michael Barakey with the Virginia Beach Fire Department says crews were called to Challedon Drive just after 5 a.m., and found a fire on two floors of the house.

The house is in a neighborhood near the Kempsville Plaza Shopping Center. Barakey says have brought the fire under control.

Firefighters have not found any occupants, but Barakey says crews are still doing searches of the house. No injuries have been reported so far.

Challedon Drive is expected to be closed at S. Parliament and Bosworth Road for the next two hours.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.