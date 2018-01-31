Prosecutors seek death penalty against man charged in corrections officer’s death

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty the man accused of killing a Bertie County correctional officer.

Craig Wissink is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Meggan Callahan back in April at the Bertie County Correctional Institution.

Investigators say Wissink lured Callahan into his cell by starting a fire, then bashed her with a fire extinguisher.

District Attorney Valerie Asbell announced Wednesday that she was seeking the death penalty against Wissink.