Portsmouth Pavilion is getting a new name and logo today

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Pavilion will be getting and new name and look — or logo, at the very least — this Wednesday.

IMG, the group that manages the pavilion, says the pavilion’s new title sponsor has been in business for 115 years and “operates widely” across the state.

The 17-year-old venue has recently featured from Alabama Shakes, The Avett Brothers, Chris Stapleton, Lionel Richie and Twenty One Pilots.

Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe will be attending the unveiling, with scheduled for 10:30 a.m. held on stage at the pavilion.

The pavilion is the latest local venue to get a rebranding, after Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach was rebudded the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in 2016.

