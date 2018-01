CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are asking for your help in identifying a woman who they say stole shoes from Greenbrier Mall on Jan. 13.

Police say that the three pairs of tennis shoes she allegedly stole from a department store within the mall are valued at nearly $200.

Those who have any information about the identity of this individual are encouraged to call (888) LOCK-U-UP, text “CHESTIP” to (274637) or submit an on-line tip.