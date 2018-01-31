Officials: Man suffers severe burns in fire near Suffolk airport

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was flown to the hospital early Wednesday morning after suffering severe burns in a fire at a building near the Suffolk Executive Airport.

Officials with the City of Suffolk say firefighters were called to 1200 block of Carolina Road — which is right next to the airport — around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a person on fire.

Units arriving on scene found a man suffering severe burns that officials say are potentially life-threatening.

Officials say the man was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

He was reportedly working on an outside boiler at Ervin Architectural Products when a flash fire happened. It is unclear how the fire happened, but officials say the building did not catch fire.

Several emergency response crews responded to the scene Wednesday morning. The fire is currently under investigation.

