ODU looks to end “Blue Raider Blues” in first-place matchup vs. Middle Tennessee

NORFOLK (WAVY) – According to “coach’s speak,” Old Dominion’s matchup against Middle Tennessee on Thursday night is certainly a big game, but only because it’s the next game. According to “coach’s speak,” Thursday night’s matchup means a lot, but “they all mean a lot” when you’re in the middle of a conference race.

Ok, enough coach’s speak.

Thursday night’s matchup is big, and it’s big for a number of reasons. For one, the winner will maintain a share of first place in the Conference USA standings. Second, the Monarchs (16-4, 7-1 Conference USA) have never beaten the Blue Raiders (16-5, 8-1), who head into the Ted Constant Center as the two-time defending conference champions.