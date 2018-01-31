Norfolk Sheriff’s Office aligning with military’s hiring age of 18

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After recruiting struggles nationwide, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is now aligning with the military’s hiring age of 18 to become a deputy.

At the city of Norfolk’s career fair Thursday, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office will be promoting the update that they are now accepting applications to hire deputies who are 18 years or older.

Previously, deputies were required to be at least 21 years old, however, as law enforcement recruiting continues to struggle nationwide, sheriffs and police chiefs are finding new ways to attract more qualified candidates with a passion for public service.

Sheriff Joe Baron says “we are recruiting young adults who share those same values, and are interested in beginning a long, fulling career in law enforcement.”

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office has a thorough hiring process to ensure candidates are well-suited for careers in law enforcement. The process includes background checks, a polygraph examination, drug tests, medical examinations, and fitness assessments.

New recruits will also have to go through a three-month academy process.

“As a military community, there is a passion for public service in so many families in Hampton Roads. At the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, we are committed to training the next generation of leaders in public safety, and we are proud to have a new leadership development program in place to help with that goal,” Sheriff Baron said.

The career fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Tidewater Community College Student Center located at 310 Granby St.

Interested candidates can read more about the requirements, salary/benefits, and apply online here.