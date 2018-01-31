Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they’re now investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home on Wednesday night.

Police say they received a call about an unresponsive man just before 7:30 p.m. They arrived to the 1500 block of West Little Creek Road and found the man dead.

His identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

Authorities haven’t released any more information at this time, but are asking those with info to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

