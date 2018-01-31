Newport News police: 8 pizza delivery drivers robbed in last couple weeks

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Eight pizza delivery drivers have been robbed in the Newport News over the past couple weeks, according to police.

“Some of the situations that we get into out there are sometimes kind of bad,” said Chanello’s manager Daniel Johnson. “We are very concerned. We try to stay vigilant with orders and places that we go to and try to make sure it is a secure area for our delivery drivers, because that is the most important thing. I know everybody is hungry and everybody wants their food, but we have to make sure our drivers are safe.”

Last week, one Domino’s driver was shot in the back and chest. He is still recovering at the hospital.

“Delivery drivers have a dangerous job,” said Newport News police officer Brandon Maynard.

Newport News police say officers have been going to every pizza shop to warn drivers about the dangers. Detectives aren’t yet sure if the eight cases are connected.

“As a delivery driver I would use caution not carry an ambundance of cash on you,” Maynard added. “If it doesn’t feel right don’t make the delivery.”

The robberies have happened in the north, central and the south part of the city. Domino’s, Chanello’s, Donato’s and Pizza Hut drivers have all been victims.

“We have some really good guys and girls working for us and just hope they can stay safe and the officers in the area hurry up and find these guys,” Johnson said.

Newport News police have put safety tips for drivers on the city’s website. They also have tips for managers.