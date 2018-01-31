Newport News man found guilty of having dangerous dog

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man will have to pay court costs of $91 after he was found guilty on a charge of having a dangerous dog.

This case dates back to October, when police say a pit bull named Brody belonging to Ryan Gardner attacked two other dogs.

Gardner’s dog was picked up by animal services.

Warrants were issued for Gardner’s arrest, and the 35-year-old later turned himself in to police. Gardner was found not guilty in a hearing this week on three other charges.

A city official says Brody will remain in custody of Animal Control until Gardner fulfills the Virginia State Code for having a dangerous animal.

According to the code, the owner must dangerous dog registration certificate within 30 days of the ruling. The owner must also be provided with a designed tag that identified as the dog as dangerous.

The owner is also required to renew the certificates by Jan. 31 of each until their dog is dead.