Nansemond River High increases security because of ‘information on social media’

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Schools says security was increased at Nansemond River High School Wednesday becasue of information on a social media site.

The school set up metal detector checkpoints and increased law enforcement presence on the campus, according to Principal Daniel O’Leary, Jr. via the letter sent to students’ families.

Related: Suffolk Public Schools responds to video and rumors circulating on social media

O’Leary says the decision to have the extra security was based on information they received late Tuesday night.

They’re coordinating with law enforcement and still investigating the information.