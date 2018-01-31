Man gets life sentence in deadly stabbing at Va. Beach barber shop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted in a deadly stabbing at a Virginia Beach barber shop is facing life in prison.

The Office of Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle said Wednesday a judge sentenced Edward Charles Brooks in the murder of Derrell Stephens.

Prosecutors say Brooks, 47, stabbed Stephens in November of 2015. The two were employed at at Members Barbershop at the time, and reportedly did not get along because of an argument over money from a dominoes game.

Stolle’s office said Wednesday that Brooks had no criminal record prior to the stabbing.