In The Kitchen: Wine Marinated New York Steak with Horseradish Cashew Spread

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We got our steak on in the kitchen today! Shannon Daly from Whole Foods Market hit the mark with an amazing Wine Marinated New York Steak with Horseradish Cashew Spread, Confetti Riced Cauliflower and Harissa Carrots.

Pop Up Flower Shop – Movie Bistro at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton

Wednesday, Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Double dozen roses $24.99 each

Preorders start online Feb. 1 WFM.com/Roses

Offer valid in store Feb. 7 – Feb. 14, while supplies last

Free bouquet wrapping

Whole Foods Market

Laskin Rd – Virginia Beach

Phone: (757) 422-0444

Jefferson Ave – Newport News

Phone: (757) 947-2460

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Whole Foods Market.