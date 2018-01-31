Icy spots on the roads as temperatures hit below freezing overnight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Watch out for icy patches on the roads if you’re heading out this morning.

10 on your side’s overnight photojournalist got video of several slick spots. One of them is on Effingham Street, right in front of the YMCA near the downtown tunnel. A police car was on the scene warning drivers to slow down.

Some of the spots are black ice and are hard to see. Temperatures plunged to below the freezing mark overnight, causing the water to freeze.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says temperatures will rise above freezing later today.