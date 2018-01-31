Hampton VA Medical Center annex building evacuated due to smoke

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials are investigating after smoke led to an evacuation of an annex building at Hampton VA Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say there was no active fire when they arrived just after 4:40 p.m. at 100 Emancipation Drive, but smoke was coming from the building’s roofing material.

The smoke went into the annex of the hospital and 29 patients had to be evacuated.

Officials say workers were on the roof at the time the fire broke out, but are not sure what exactly caused the fire at this time.

