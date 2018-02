HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officers are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Hampton that sent a person to the hospital.

Dispatchers say the call for the shooting came in at 6:16 p.m. from the 800 block of Redheart Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released further information at this time. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.